Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dutch Bros from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dutch Bros from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.91.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

NYSE:BROS traded up $2.64 on Thursday, hitting $27.75. 80,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,837. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Dutch Bros has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $81.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.47.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dutch Bros news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $487,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,243,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,528,280.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $3,277,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,222,250 shares of company stock worth $267,655,469.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 96.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Symmetry Investments LP increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 31.6% during the first quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 187.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,595,000 after purchasing an additional 290,182 shares during the period.

Dutch Bros Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.