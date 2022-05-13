Dynamic Trading Down 44.7% This Week (DYN)

Dynamic (DYN) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0378 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 44.7% against the U.S. dollar. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $581,899.78 and $31.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,566.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,041.88 or 0.06906065 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000303 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003351 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00017049 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.39 or 0.00231321 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.08 or 0.00690230 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00069859 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.58 or 0.00489001 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

