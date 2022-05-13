E Automotive (TSE:EINC) Price Target Cut to C$17.00 by Analysts at CIBC

E Automotive (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Eight Capital reduced their target price on E Automotive from C$28.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Laurentian reduced their target price on E Automotive from C$25.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price target on E Automotive to C$21.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. ATB Capital increased their price target on E Automotive from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on E Automotive from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.13.

Get E Automotive alerts:

TSE:EINC traded down C$0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.91. 2,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,813. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.65. E Automotive has a twelve month low of C$8.20 and a twelve month high of C$26.06. The company has a market cap of C$428.11 million and a P/E ratio of -7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94.

E Automotive Inc provides digital auction and retailing platform for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. The company operates its platforms under the EDealer and EBlock brands. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for E Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.