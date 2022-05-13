E Automotive (TSE:EINC) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

E Automotive Inc. (TSE:EINC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$21.50 to C$17.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. E Automotive traded as low as C$10.00 and last traded at C$8.91, with a volume of 2376 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.42.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on E Automotive from C$27.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian decreased their price objective on E Automotive from C$25.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on E Automotive from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on E Automotive to C$21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price target on E Automotive from C$28.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, E Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.13.

Get E Automotive alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$428.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.65.

E Automotive Inc provides digital auction and retailing platform for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. The company operates its platforms under the EDealer and EBlock brands. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for E Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.