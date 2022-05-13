Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.88.

DEA stock opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 0.51. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.73 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 10.78%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 302.87%.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,594 shares of company stock worth $919,174. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 266,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 83.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 45,930 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

