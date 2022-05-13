EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.65 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the highest is $1.70. EastGroup Properties posted earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year earnings of $6.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $6.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EGP shares. Mizuho raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EGP traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.95. 396,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.08. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $149.23 and a twelve month high of $229.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.83%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

