EasyFi Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.58 Million (EZ)

EasyFi (EZ) traded 40.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One EasyFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00002059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EasyFi has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $588,564.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EasyFi has traded 65.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,467.00 or 0.99980394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00104518 BTC.

EasyFi Coin Profile

EasyFi (EZ) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

