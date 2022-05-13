Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,478,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,720,000 after acquiring an additional 213,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eaton by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,886,000 after acquiring an additional 274,249 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,955,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,315,000 after purchasing an additional 166,639 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,517,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,008,000 after purchasing an additional 32,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Eaton by 404.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,415 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.47.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.41. The company had a trading volume of 78,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,321. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.55. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $138.69 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

About Eaton (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.