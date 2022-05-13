Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.32-$7.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Eaton also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.78-$1.88 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $173.47.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.19. 75,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,223,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.55. Eaton has a twelve month low of $138.69 and a twelve month high of $175.72.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Eaton by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,354,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,043,000 after purchasing an additional 145,960 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Eaton by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Eaton by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 313,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,622,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 43,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,188,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

