eCash (XEC) Price Down 31.4% This Week

eCash (XEC) traded 55% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 13th. One eCash coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a total market cap of $916.80 million and $39.95 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, eCash has traded 31.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get eCash alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 1,417.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00541107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00036454 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,880.40 or 1.92357887 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004643 BTC.

About eCash

eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 19,057,704,673,313 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc . The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

Buying and Selling eCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.