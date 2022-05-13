Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:ECO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27.30 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.35). 3,099,635 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 1,338,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.36).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.54) target price on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Get Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 32.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 27.02. The company has a market cap of £52.11 million and a P/E ratio of -26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 8.66.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties in the Republic of Namibia and Co-Operative Republic of Guyana. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration, and Renewable Energy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.