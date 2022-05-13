Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Posts Earnings Results

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $547.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Edgewell Personal Care updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.38-$2.66 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.38-$2.66 EPS.

EPC stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $51.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 27.65%.

EPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

In related news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

