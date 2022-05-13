Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.38-$2.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.81. Edgewell Personal Care also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.38-$2.66 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.57.

EPC traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $35.49. 6,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,457. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.61.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $547.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is 27.65%.

In other news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1,902.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 125,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 118,786 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 1,156.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 61,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

