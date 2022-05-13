Edinburgh Dragon Trust (LON:EFM) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $400.50

Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc (LON:EFM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 400.50 ($4.94) and traded as high as GBX 402.36 ($4.96). Edinburgh Dragon Trust shares last traded at GBX 400.50 ($4.94), with a volume of 296,613 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of £513.41 million and a P/E ratio of -17.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 400.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 400.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.
About Edinburgh Dragon Trust (LON:EFM)
