Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Downgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $72.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $82.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.75.

EIX traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.48. 40,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,093. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.14 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.92 and a 200 day moving average of $65.83. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.64.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.33. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.01%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Edison International by 144.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

