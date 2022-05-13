Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,842,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,517 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.01% of Edison International worth $262,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 16,315 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 21,577 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 3,057.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $64.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.83. Edison International has a one year low of $54.14 and a one year high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.64.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.01%.

EIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

