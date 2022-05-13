Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Receives $128.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.29.

Several analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

NYSE EW traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.56. 13,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,955. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.28 and its 200-day moving average is $114.69. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $87.36 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $2,126,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $3,086,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,211.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,581 shares of company stock valued at $30,556,623. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

