Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Stock Position Boosted by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,599,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,235 shares during the quarter. Elbit Systems accounts for about 3.0% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 3.62% of Elbit Systems worth $278,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 16.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 804.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 10.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.36. 107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,952. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $122.85 and a 52 week high of $238.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESLT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

