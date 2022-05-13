Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elbit Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESLT traded up $3.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $206.63. The stock had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,952. Elbit Systems has a fifty-two week low of $122.85 and a fifty-two week high of $238.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.77%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 721.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

About Elbit Systems (Get Rating)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.