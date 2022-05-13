Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Lowered to $164.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Wedbush from $180.00 to $164.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.54.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $120.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $148.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.53.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.63). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $104,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,647,859 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

