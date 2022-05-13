Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 50.9% from the April 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 79 to SEK 69 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Danske lowered Elekta AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

EKTAY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.82. 42,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,646. Elekta AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Elekta AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:EKTAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Elekta AB will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.0805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.67%. Elekta AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

