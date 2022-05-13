Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

EFN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.15.

EFN traded up C$0.65 on Thursday, reaching C$13.15. The company had a trading volume of 500,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,726. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$10.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.12. The stock has a market cap of C$5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$11.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.50, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 6.91.

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$245.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$237.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.65, for a total transaction of C$527,087.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,075,262.65.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

