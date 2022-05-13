Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Short Interest Down 62.4% in April

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 186,300 shares, a decline of 62.4% from the April 15th total of 496,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of ELYS stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.93. Elys Game Technology has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $6.72.
Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.67 million for the quarter. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 115.52% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. Analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Elys Game Technology from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Elys Game Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th.
About Elys Game Technology (Get Rating)
Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elys Game Technology (ELYS)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.