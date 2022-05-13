Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Short Interest Down 62.4% in April

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 186,300 shares, a decline of 62.4% from the April 15th total of 496,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of ELYS stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.93. Elys Game Technology has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $6.72.

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.67 million for the quarter. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 115.52% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. Analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Elys Game Technology by 923.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 131,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 118,311 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 36,250 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 1.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Elys Game Technology from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Elys Game Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

About Elys Game Technology (Get Rating)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.