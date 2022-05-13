EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.62 Billion

Equities analysts expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) to post $2.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.64 billion and the lowest is $2.60 billion. EMCOR Group reported sales of $2.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full-year sales of $10.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.70 billion to $10.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.10 billion to $11.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,950,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 17,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EME traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $101.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,650. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.26. EMCOR Group has a 1-year low of $99.72 and a 1-year high of $135.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

