Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

EMR has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.26.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $82.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $81.01 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.60 and a 200-day moving average of $93.80.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 245,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,097,000 after buying an additional 20,510 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 30,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.3% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $1,078,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

