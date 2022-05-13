ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Down 47.6% in April

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the April 15th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGGY opened at $10.63 on Friday. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10.

ENGGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.00 ($16.84) to €17.00 ($17.89) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €18.90 ($19.89) to €19.60 ($20.63) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

