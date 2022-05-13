Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $7,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.79. 5,061,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,876,563. The company has a market cap of $88.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $47.42.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.90%.

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

