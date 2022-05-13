Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EDR. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavor Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Endeavor Group from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 34.64.

EDR traded up 1.80 on Thursday, hitting 20.14. 150,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,632. The company has a 50 day moving average of 26.32 and a 200-day moving average of 28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Endeavor Group has a 12-month low of 17.42 and a 12-month high of 35.28.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.17 by 0.17. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of 1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.36 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 7,479 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.09, for a total value of 142,774.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,470 shares in the company, valued at 1,058,922.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,284 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.08, for a total value of 81,738.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 551,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,510 shares of company stock valued at $10,138,695 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,031,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,123,000 after acquiring an additional 70,123 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,659,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,016,000 after acquiring an additional 155,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Endeavor Group by 8,134.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,184,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,326,000 after buying an additional 9,073,190 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its position in Endeavor Group by 135.8% in the third quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,013,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,081,000 after buying an additional 2,311,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Endeavor Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,532,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,289,000 after buying an additional 107,467 shares during the last quarter. 52.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

