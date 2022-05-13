EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EngageSmart Inc. is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive, which are designed to simplify our customers’ engagement with their clients. The company serves Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving segment. EngageSmart Inc., formerly known as ENGAGEMENT INC, is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on EngageSmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.05.

ESMT opened at $19.00 on Monday. EngageSmart has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $38.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.25.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $67.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.86 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that EngageSmart will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EngageSmart news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $174,013.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,508 shares in the company, valued at $31,487.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in EngageSmart during the first quarter worth about $2,503,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 48.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 27.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 8,833 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 35.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 378,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after buying an additional 99,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

