ENI (NYSE:E) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eni’s constant efforts to expand upstream operations will go a long way in generating growth. With discovery of huge oil resources this year, the company's production outlook seems bright. Eni made multiple oil and gas discoveries in Egypt’s Meleiha concession. With the discoveries, the company adds 8,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day to its overall production. To lead the energy transition, Eni is focusing on renewables. The company recently reported strong first-quarter results owing to higher realizations of average liquids and gas prices. However, Eni’s balance sheet has more debt exposure compared with the composite stocks belonging to the industry. Also, it has been witnessing a year-over-year decline in oil and gas production volumes, which might affect the bottom line. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

E has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC raised ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ENI from €14.00 ($14.74) to €14.50 ($15.26) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ENI from €14.70 ($15.47) to €14.90 ($15.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on ENI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered ENI from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.23.

NYSE:E traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.17. 4,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,488. The firm has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.90. ENI has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.02.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 9.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ENI will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.9356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ENI by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ENI by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of ENI by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

