Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30. Enovis also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.20-$2.40 EPS.

Enovis stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.93. 7,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.62. Enovis has a 12 month low of $59.15 and a 12 month high of $164.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.20.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Enovis had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enovis will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENOV shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Enovis from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enovis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

