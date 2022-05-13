Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.30. Enovis also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.20-$2.40 EPS.

Enovis stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.91. 10,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,676. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Enovis has a fifty-two week low of $59.15 and a fifty-two week high of $164.01. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.20.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Enovis had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Enovis will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

ENOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enovis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Enovis from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

