Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 59.83% and a negative net margin of 2,134.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

NASDAQ ENTX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 68,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,024. The stock has a market cap of $50.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80. Entera Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Entera Bio from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Entera Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Entera Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Entera Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Entera Bio by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.

