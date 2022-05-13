Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 59.83% and a negative net margin of 2,134.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share.
NASDAQ ENTX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 68,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,024. The stock has a market cap of $50.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80. Entera Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68.
Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Entera Bio from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.
Entera Bio Company Profile
Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.
