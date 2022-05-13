Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Short Interest Update

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a growth of 165.6% from the April 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $195,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 51,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 158.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 86,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENVB stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. Enveric Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $3.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.78.

Enveric Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ENVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Enveric Biosciences will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enveric Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Aegis cut shares of Enveric Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines for cancer care. It has a pipeline of development programs for radiodermatitis, glioblastoma multiforme, pruritus, rashes, and dry skin and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy. The company is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

