Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENZ traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.36. 1,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,298. Enzo Biochem has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $114.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $34.05 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 66.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

