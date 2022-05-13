Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:ENZ traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.36. 1,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,298. Enzo Biochem has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $114.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16.
Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $34.05 million for the quarter.
About Enzo Biochem (Get Rating)
Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.
