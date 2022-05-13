Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1,921.25% and a negative return on equity of 317.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS.

EOSE stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 168,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,501. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOSE. B. Riley decreased their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

In related news, Director Alexander Dimitrief acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Claude Demby bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $50,028.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 206,350 shares of company stock worth $474,779. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 416.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

