EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.90.

EPR Properties stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 8.14 and a quick ratio of 8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $41.14 and a 1-year high of $56.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.51.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $157.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 218.54%.

In related news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $249,955.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 145,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,187,000 after buying an additional 31,680 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth $2,988,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

