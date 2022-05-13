Equalizer (EQZ) Price Tops $0.0410 on Exchanges

Equalizer (EQZ) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One Equalizer coin can now be purchased for about $0.0410 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Equalizer has traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. Equalizer has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $82,869.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Equalizer alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 1,417.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00541107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00036454 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,880.40 or 1.92357887 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Equalizer Coin Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Equalizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equalizer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.