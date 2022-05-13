Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Position Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $16,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 32,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,522,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,462,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000,000 after acquiring an additional 95,631 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Equinix by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,257,000 after buying an additional 30,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $629.88 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $621.34 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $723.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $752.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of 116.21, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.46.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 228.78%.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.71, for a total value of $297,949.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.78, for a total transaction of $742,483.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,054 shares of company stock worth $11,094,164 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $852.59.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

