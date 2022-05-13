Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EQNR. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 315.00 to 330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from $27.37 to $35.66 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 340.00 to 400.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 280.00 to 287.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.22.

Shares of EQNR opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $109.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.51. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $39.15.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 35.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth approximately $11,367,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,942,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 172.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 35,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

