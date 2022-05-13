Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) PT Lowered to C$79.00

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$94.00 to C$79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EQGPF. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Equitable Group from C$88.50 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.58.

EQGPF stock opened at $42.85 on Monday. Equitable Group has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $65.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.64.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

