Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) will announce $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Equitable’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57. Equitable posted earnings per share of $1.71 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Equitable will report full year earnings of $6.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Equitable.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

EQH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised Equitable to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Equitable in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.56.

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $243,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,032.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $1,033,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,449 shares of company stock valued at $4,958,188. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 168.7% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 133,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 83,746 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Equitable by 7.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,386,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,094,000 after acquiring an additional 92,905 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Equitable by 12.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 661,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,619,000 after acquiring an additional 74,842 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Equitable by 2.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Equitable by 17.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 16,925 shares during the period.

NYSE:EQH traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,493,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,078. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.49. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day moving average is $32.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 18.90%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

