Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of EQBK traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.36. 62,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.68. Equity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

Equity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:EQBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equity Bancshares will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.50%.

In other Equity Bancshares news, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $65,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,396,000 after buying an additional 301,000 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $1,351,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 29,288.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 31,924 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 31,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $814,000. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

