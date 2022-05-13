Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ERO. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price objective on Ero Copper and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark lowered their price objective on Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.75.

Shares of TSE ERO traded up C$0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.79. 167,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,660. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.86. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$13.12 and a 52 week high of C$29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$170.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$168.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 2.3099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

