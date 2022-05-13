ESR Cayman (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Shares Down 21.9%

ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 21.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.81. Approximately 782 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12.
ESR Cayman Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ESRCF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ESR Cayman (ESRCF)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for ESR Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESR Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.