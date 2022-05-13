Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Robert W. Baird

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised Essential Utilities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.67.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities stock opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.52. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $42.03 and a one year high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.07%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,769,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,616,000 after acquiring an additional 800,148 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,554,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,221,000 after acquiring an additional 23,204 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,431,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,403 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,737,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,686,000 after purchasing an additional 129,025 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.