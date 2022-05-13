Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.24) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Establishment Labs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.24) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.20). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Establishment Labs’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

ESTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Establishment Labs from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

Establishment Labs stock opened at $52.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.55 and a beta of 1.08. Establishment Labs has a fifty-two week low of $46.93 and a fifty-two week high of $93.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.18. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.45 per share, for a total transaction of $297,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,300. 13.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Establishment Labs by 187.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Establishment Labs by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Establishment Labs by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 15,052 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Establishment Labs by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Establishment Labs by 973.3% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 42,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 38,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.