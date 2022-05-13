Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The company’s brand consists of Motiva Implants(R) and MotivaImagine (R) platform. Its technologies portfolio includes Divina 3D Simulation System(R), Puregraft and MotivaImagine Centers (R). Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Establishment Labs presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.86.

ESTA stock traded up $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $54.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,179. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.78. Establishment Labs has a 1 year low of $46.93 and a 1 year high of $93.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.18. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.52 per share, with a total value of $575,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,187,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,344,137.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,443,300. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,638,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Madryn Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,475,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 623,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,644,000 after purchasing an additional 237,640 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,797,000 after purchasing an additional 211,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

