Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) Trading 22.1% Lower Over Last Week

Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. During the last week, Etherisc DIP Token has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. Etherisc DIP Token has a total market cap of $4.92 million and $88,436.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,061.77 or 1.00105357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00105004 BTC.

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Profile

Etherisc DIP Token is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 208,995,512 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official message board is blog.etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official website is etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

