Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stake Raised by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Etsy were worth $7,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Etsy by 142.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Etsy from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Etsy from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Etsy from $275.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.44.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $4.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,779,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402,292. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.76 and its 200 day moving average is $175.13. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $775,198.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $6,058,677.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,825 shares of company stock worth $18,298,401 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

